Ravens Reveal Plan for Roquan Smith's Absence
The Baltimore Ravens could be without the heart of their defense against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Linebacker Roquan Smith was forced to exit in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 17 due to a hamstring injury, and he didn't practice during the week because of it, which doesn't bode well for his availability against Los Angeles. With the signs pointing toward Smith not being able to play, defensive coordinator Zach Orr said the defense won't just lean on one player to fill the potential void.
"It really just depends on what the Chargers give us," Orr said. "Like I said, if 'Ro' [Roquan Smith] can't go, it'll be linebacker by committee, depending on what we want to run and what they want to run, as well. So, it's a mixture of both, so you'll see – if Roquan can't go – you'll see a mixture of guys in there."
Smith is tied with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin for the most tackles in the NFL with 110. The Ravens linebacker is a two-time First-Team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler.
If Smith can't go, Trenton Simpson is likely the one player who would have to step up the most in his absence. The second-year linebacker has 64 tackles, including five for a loss, and he has five tackles for loss and four passes defended. Simpson has played 77 percent of the snaps on defense this season.
Malik Harrison and Chris Board will also have to chip in alongside Simpson. All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton will also have the green dot on his helmet and call the plays on the field for Baltimore.
Even with those players in line to step up, Orr knows his unit won't be able to completely replace Smith's leadership and level of play.
"Not one person is going to replace Roquan," Orr said. "Roquan's an every-down linebacker [and] a top linebacker in this league [and] All-Pro for a reason. Not one guy's going to replace him. We like our guys that we have in the room – they're here for a reason, and somebody [has] to step up. They got to step up, and we got to step up collectively as a defense."
The Ravens (7-4) play the Chargers (7-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!