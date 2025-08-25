Ravens Make First Round of Roster Cuts

Cutting OL Reid Holskey, CB M.J. Devonshire and TE Baylor Cupp gets Ravens down to 86. That leaves 33 moves to make by 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Some of them will be I.R/waived-injured moves.

WRs Dayton Wade and X. Guillory, ILB William Kwenkeu, OLB Adisa Isaac all could be IR bound.