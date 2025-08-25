Ravens Make First Round of Roster Cuts
The Baltimore Ravens have to trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, but no one said they couldn't get a head start on the process.
On Monday, the Ravens announced that they've released offensive tackle Reid Holskey, cornerback M.J. Devonshire and tight end Baylor Cupp ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The moves now put the Ravens at 86 rostered players, so they'll have to cut 33 more in the next 24 hours or so.
Holskey, 23, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio), starting 53 of 55 games he played in red and white. The Pataskala, Ohio, native played primarily at right tackle, but did see time at left tackle for the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl against Colorado State.
Holskey boasts impressive size at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and he made enough of an impact to be named Miami's Offensive Player of the year in 2024, but it became clear that he just wasn't going to make the cut. That's less to do with his own faults and more to do with the Ravens' depth up front, as they have seven offensive linemen that are all but guaranteed to make it and a few more battling for two spots. As an undrafted free agent, Holskey simply ended up as one of the odd men out.
Devonshire, 24, signed with the Ravens earlier this month after rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The Aliquippa, Pa., native was a seventh-round pick last year by the Las Vegas Raiders but spent his rookie season on the practice sqaud. He also spent time with the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason.
Devonshire was clearly brought in just to be an extra body for the preseason, despite an impressive collegiate career at Pittsburgh.
Cupp, 25, signed with the Ravens this offseason after spending last year on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. The Brock, Texas, native had a decent collegiate career at Texas Tech, but was always more of a depth option than a starter. So, it's not a surprise to see him go.
The Ravens can still bring these players, as well as any others they cut this week, back on the practice squad, but spots are going to be tough to come by.
