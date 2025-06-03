Bills Rookie: Ravens Quarterback Robbed of MVP
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson rattled off arguably his most impressive statistical season yet in 2024, building on the previous year's MVP-winning campaign to throw 41 touchdowns and his first 4,000 yard finish. Despite taking home First Team All-Pro honors at season's end, he barely lost out on a third MVP win.
That acclaim went to Josh Allen, the signal caller for the Buffalo Bills who's spent the last few years maintaining stride with his more personally decorated AFC rival. He and Jackson have spent the 2020s contending for second-best behind Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and this most recent close call fell in favor of first-time-winner Allen.
Recently-drafted rookie Deone Walker had something to say about that, arguing that Jackson more than deserved a second consecutive win.
Important to note: the young defensive tackle was picked by the Bills in the fourth round, who are still led by the quarterback whom Walker felt comfortable to make the case against.
Allen's season wasn't nothing, as he led his Bills through countless clutch situations to win 13 games while limiting his previous interception troubles, but this makes for a funny situation considering how much the two quarterbacks' fates have been tied throughout their careers.
Remember, Allen and friends eliminated Jackson's Ravens in the divisional round of last year's playoffs, the most memorable recent clash involving the pair of 2018 draft classmates. They've risen through the ranks together before hearing the same critiques around the same points, as neither have represented the talented AFC in the Super Bowl to this point. The NFL is keenly aware of the bubbling tension between both sides, prioritizing their matchup in this upcoming season's kickoff.
The debate between who's better won't dwindle anytime soon, but Walker seems confident about his unorthodox stance.
