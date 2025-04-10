Explosive SEC LB Will Attend Ravens Pro Day
The Baltimore Ravens lost their best special teams contributors at the inside linebacker position when veterans Malik Harrison and Chris Board signed elsewhere in the first wave of free agency followed by fellow veteran Kristian Welch a couple of weeks later.
While they've already replaced one of them with the signing of former Los Angeles Rams special teams ace, Jake Hummel, they aren't done making moves at the position. They could stand to add more competition for 2023 third-rounder Trenton Simpson for the starting WILL spot as well as reinforce their units in the third phases of the game.
The 2025 NFL Draft is not loaded with off-ball linebackers who can be every-down players but it does have a litany of prospects at the position who possess the traits to have high ceilings as special teams mainstays. One such NFL hopeful is former Auburn standout Eugene Asante and according to the Draft Network's Justin Melo, the DMV native who grew up in Alexandria, Virginia is among the prospects who will attend the Ravens and Washington Commanders' local pro day.
Asante was a staple on special teams for both programs he played for during his six-year college career that began at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. According to Pro Football Focus, he logged 749 snaps in the third phase of the game alone so he is well accustomed and proficient at executing the blocking, covering, tackling and any other responsibilities it may require.
One of his best and most alluring attributes is his speed. He showcased at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine when he ran the second-fastest time in the 40-yard dash with a mark of 4.48 and tied for the fastest 10-yard split with a 1.52. He also tied for the third-most reps on the bench press with 21.
As a defender, Asante is an explosive athlete who uses his speed to compensate for his lack of instincts and play recognition. He is at his best playing downhill and is especially effective as a blitzer as evidenced by his 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons but he doesn't offer much in coverage. His most productive year came in 2023 when he recorded career-highs with 86 total tackles including 53 solos and nine for a loss, five sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery he returned for a 67-yard touchdown. Last year his totals were nearly cut in half across the board with 47 total tackles including 31 solos and five for a loss, 2.5 sacks, no pass breakups and a fumble recovery for no gain.
The earliest a prospect of Asante's profile would likely be selected in the fifth round but he's most likely going to be a target in the later rounds where the Ravens have five picks including four in the sixth round alone. If they don't address the position earlier in the draft, he would be worth a flier with one of their selections in the penultimate round.
