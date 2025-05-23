Ravens Have Premier QB-WR Duo
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since he entered the league in 2018, but for a while, the team struggled to surround him with quality weapons.
It's no secret at this point, but the Ravens' wide receiver room was severely lacking throughout Jackson's early years. Some players performed well, like 2019 first-round pick Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but none managed to become the true number one option Baltimore had been searching for.
With Zay Flowers now in the fold though, that concern appears to be a thing of the past. The 2023 first-round pick from Boston College has quickly emerged as the Ravens' top wideout, catching 77 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in his second season. He became the Ravens' first receiver to ever make the Pro Bowl (not including return specialists), but unfortunately didn't get to take part in the event due to injury.
Fox Sports believes the best is yet to come for Jackson and Flowers, ranking them as the eighth-best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the league.
"Jackson was already one of the game’s best quarterbacks before the Ravens selected Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft," Fox Sports wrote. "However, the addition of Flowers has helped make Jackson one of the league’s top passers, too."
"In 2024, Jackson threw for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions as he led the league in yards per attempt (8.8) and passer rating (119.6). Flowers contributed with 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in his second season in the league."
Jackson and Flowers may have to wait until September to take the field together again, but they're putting in the work well ahead of time. Videos surfaced this week of the two working out together, only strengthening their outstanding chemistry.
Hopefully for the Ravens, this hard work will pay off once the season actually begins.
