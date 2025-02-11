Raven Country

Ravens Earn High Placement in Early 2025 Power Rankings

The Baltimore Ravens are among the best teams in the NFL going into the offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets off a pass during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets off a pass during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are officially beginning their offseason after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.

Now, the Ravens will look to do everything in their power to ensure that they are competing at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara a year from now instead of watching it from the comfort of their living room.

ESPN believes the Ravens are one of the top candidates to make it to next year's big game, placing Baltimore at No. 5 in the website's way-too-early power rankings.

"This offseason, two of Baltimore's top free agents represent the left side of its offensive line: tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Patrick Mekari. But the Ravens are confident they can retool their blockers in front of quarterback Lamar Jackson and will do so by going younger," ESPN insider Jamison Hensley writes.

"This past season, Baltimore replaced three starters on its line and finished No. 1 in offense. 'We'll look at potentially bringing back our guys. We'll look at the draft. We'll look at free agency. We'll overturn every rock to find as many good offensive linemen as we can,' general manager Eric DeCosta said."

The Ravens do need to make some adjustments on the offensive line, but the rest of the roster needs to continue playing at a high level. Baltimore had a good season, but the team was still so far away in terms of where those who made it further in the playoffs were.

It's not easy to be a yearly contender in the NFL, especially with the amount of roster turnover. If the Ravens can keep their culture intact while making a few necessary adjustments, however, they could be as big of a threat as anyone to reach next year's Super Bowl.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News