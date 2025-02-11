Ravens Earn High Placement in Early 2025 Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens are officially beginning their offseason after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.
Now, the Ravens will look to do everything in their power to ensure that they are competing at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara a year from now instead of watching it from the comfort of their living room.
ESPN believes the Ravens are one of the top candidates to make it to next year's big game, placing Baltimore at No. 5 in the website's way-too-early power rankings.
"This offseason, two of Baltimore's top free agents represent the left side of its offensive line: tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Patrick Mekari. But the Ravens are confident they can retool their blockers in front of quarterback Lamar Jackson and will do so by going younger," ESPN insider Jamison Hensley writes.
"This past season, Baltimore replaced three starters on its line and finished No. 1 in offense. 'We'll look at potentially bringing back our guys. We'll look at the draft. We'll look at free agency. We'll overturn every rock to find as many good offensive linemen as we can,' general manager Eric DeCosta said."
The Ravens do need to make some adjustments on the offensive line, but the rest of the roster needs to continue playing at a high level. Baltimore had a good season, but the team was still so far away in terms of where those who made it further in the playoffs were.
It's not easy to be a yearly contender in the NFL, especially with the amount of roster turnover. If the Ravens can keep their culture intact while making a few necessary adjustments, however, they could be as big of a threat as anyone to reach next year's Super Bowl.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!