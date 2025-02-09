Raven Country

Eagles LB Could Join Ravens After Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens may look to sign a Philadelphia Eagles linebacker this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) before kick off against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are not playing in Super Bowl LIX, but one player participating could join the organization after the big game.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun has been one of the best players at his position this season, and he has helped transform the team's defense ten-fold. However, he is a free agent that could get a lot of interest from rival teams this offseason.

Last Word on Sports writer Anthony Palacios thinks that the Ravens could be in the mix for Baun.

"The Baltimore Ravens had one of the most explosive offenses this past 2024 campaign but the defense couldn’t hold up their own of the bargain. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and bulldozer Derrick Henry form one of the best duos in the league but the linebacker department on defense is depleting. Trenton Simpson didn’t have a monster year since parting ways with Jadeveon Clowney last offseason while Kyle Van Noy and Roquan Smith kept the pass rush afloat. Odafe Oweh is carving out a promising role but David Ojabo has yet to kick down the door and explode even though he’s more of a rotating linebacker," Palacios writes.

"Perhaps, they could trade or release Ojabo while they move Baun on the outside to see how he can excel. Either way, since Van Noy is aging, it’s safe to bet on a guy like Baun to assist. These two middle linebacking monsters could create a phenomenal disruptor that can finally improve one of the worst Ravens’ pass defenses last season."

Baun has been one of the league's leading tacklers as a middle linebacker this season, and the Eagles will probably look to bring him back at any cost since the team has been impressed by him all year long.

However, if for any reason Baun doesn't return to Philly, Baltimore should open up the pocketbooks for him.

