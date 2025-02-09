Raven Country

How Ravens Can Return to Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens have to make some adjustments if they want to make it to the Super Bowl.

Jeremy Brener

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles looking for a player to pass to as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller rushes towards him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles looking for a player to pass to as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller rushes towards him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are disappointed as they watch Super Bowl LIX instead of competing in it. But it only means their goal is to change that next season.

All offseason long, the Ravens will work towards attending Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium.

In order to do that, the Ravens must fix three things that didn't work out this season.

Start Off Strong

The Ravens started 0-2 this season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders before picking up their first win in Week 3.

Their loss to the Chiefs came down to quite literally an inch, but losing to the Raiders at home was certainly an avoidable circumstance.

These games matter in the long run, and a win in both contests could have given the Ravens homefield advantage for their Divisional Round and AFC Championship, possibly giving them the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Trust The Process

The Ravens will lose players throughout the offseason, and they will have to replace them. However, the culture that the Ravens have built have carried them throughout the entire John Harbaugh era, which has lasted nearly two decades.

As long as the Ravens continue to adopt and foster this culture with the depth of their roster, they have the stars that can carry them to contention.

Discipline, Discipline, Discipline

The two teams in the Super Bowl tonight are incredibly disciplined, especially the Chiefs. They make the right play at the right time and they don't make mistakes.

If the Ravens want to get back to the Super Bowl next season, this is probably the most important key of all.

The season came down to one play, and the Ravens weren't executing at enough of a level worth advancing. That's currently the difference between them and the Chiefs at this point in time.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News