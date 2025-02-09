How Ravens Can Return to Super Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens are disappointed as they watch Super Bowl LIX instead of competing in it. But it only means their goal is to change that next season.
All offseason long, the Ravens will work towards attending Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium.
In order to do that, the Ravens must fix three things that didn't work out this season.
Start Off Strong
The Ravens started 0-2 this season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders before picking up their first win in Week 3.
Their loss to the Chiefs came down to quite literally an inch, but losing to the Raiders at home was certainly an avoidable circumstance.
These games matter in the long run, and a win in both contests could have given the Ravens homefield advantage for their Divisional Round and AFC Championship, possibly giving them the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Trust The Process
The Ravens will lose players throughout the offseason, and they will have to replace them. However, the culture that the Ravens have built have carried them throughout the entire John Harbaugh era, which has lasted nearly two decades.
As long as the Ravens continue to adopt and foster this culture with the depth of their roster, they have the stars that can carry them to contention.
Discipline, Discipline, Discipline
The two teams in the Super Bowl tonight are incredibly disciplined, especially the Chiefs. They make the right play at the right time and they don't make mistakes.
If the Ravens want to get back to the Super Bowl next season, this is probably the most important key of all.
The season came down to one play, and the Ravens weren't executing at enough of a level worth advancing. That's currently the difference between them and the Chiefs at this point in time.
