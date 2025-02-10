Insider Reveals Update on Ravens, Derrick Henry Extension
Derrick Henry was simply outstanding during his first season with the Baltimore Ravens, and they hope it's the first of many.
Henry, 31, signed a two-year deal worth $16 million last offseason, of course meaning he's now entering the final year of said deal. Like many players entering the final year of their deals, Henry can and likely will command a new one before the season.
Considering Henry rushed for almost 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, the Ravens shouldn't have much reservation about paying him again, but when could that happen?
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are expected to explore extension talks with Henry around the time of the NFL Scouting Combine, which runs from Feb. 27-March 2.
"He made $11 million total this season. Only $7 [million] is on the books for this upcoming season," Garafolo said. "Eric DeCosta, the Ravens' general manager, has said we'll look at a possible extension for the 31-year-old who has shown that he has more left in the tank. They have to have some meetings the next couple weeks as a team, and then we'll address it maybe around the Scouting Combine at the start of March."
That said, Henry may command a bigger pay day this time around. Last year, he was coming off one of his weaker seasons - which was still great, just a bit below his standards - whereas he's coming off one of, if not his best, season this year.
Speaking on "The Edge" podcast with Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons, Henry talked about how he and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley helped revitalize the running back market last offseason, and how he could take advantage of that this offseason.
"We definitely wanted to bring that spotlight back to the position," Henry said. "Show our value, show how important our role is to a team," Henry said. "It was getting bad, bro. We were kind of in the same market as kickers. Kickers getting the same [pay] and I'm like, 'Oh man, come on now. You're doing us too bad.'
"Hope these boys hook me up with something."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!