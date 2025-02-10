Ravens Open as Super Bowl Co-Favorites
Now that the 2024 NFL season has officially come to a close, all eyes are on the 2025 campaign, and ultimately, Super Bowl LX next year.
Immediately after the Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, preventing the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era, sports books around the country immediately released the odds for next year's champion. For the Baltimore Ravens specifically, some of those odds are very intriguing.
According to ESPNBET, the Ravens opened as co-favorites to win Super Bowl LX at +650 odds, tied with the Chiefs. The Eagles, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills follow closely behind at +700, with every other team being at +1400 or higher.
However, other sportsbooks aren't as kind to Baltimore. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles as the Super Bowl favorites at +600, with the Ravens, Chiefs and Bills all at +700. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs favored to avenge Sunday's loss at +650, with the Ravens, Bills and Eagles at +700.
Every sports book is going to have slightly different odds, but the Ravens being at or near the top in all of them can only be a good sign.
Baltimore has been a contender for years now, dominating in the regular season behind Lamar Jackson and other standouts on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, the Ravens have routinely come up short in the playoffs, with just a 3-6 playoff record since Jackson's rookie season in 2018. As such, many still don't consider them a serious Super Bowl threat, and it's sadly not hard to see why.
It's never been a talent issue that's held the Ravens back, but they need to put it all together when it matters. If they can do that, then next season may finally be the year they get over the top.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
