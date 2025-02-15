Ravens Hire Former Player as Special Teams Coach
The Baltimore Ravens have hired former special teams standout Anthony Levine as an assistant special teams coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports reports.
Levine, 37, spent a decade with the Ravens from 2012-21. He saw some action at safety, but is most notable for his contributions on special teams. He played at least 50 percent of special teams in each of his 10 seasons with the team, frequently eclipsing 70 percent of such snaps, and continuously made impact plays in that area.
The Abbeville, Louisiana native also won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens in 2012, his first season with the team.
Levine signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State in 2010, but remained on the practice squad throughout his two years with the team. The Ravens signed him to the practice squad in September of 2012, and the rest is history.
After the 2021 season, Levine hung up his cleats and moved up to being a scout and assistant coach with the team. At the time of his retirement, head coach John Harbaugh heaped praise upon the special teams standout.
“Tough, smart, persistent and dependable, Anthony represents the very best of what it means to be a Raven,” Harbaugh said in a statement, per The Baltimore Sun. “A relentless competitor and man of high character, Anthony poured every part of himself into the team. He worked tirelessly to become one of the NFL’s best special teams players, and he could always be relied upon to contribute at a high level on defense — no matter the role he was asked to play.”
For the past two years, Levine has been with the Tennessee Titans as an assistant special teams coach, first under Mike Vrabel and then under Brian Callahan. Now, he returns home to take on the same role.
