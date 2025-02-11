Ravens Could Make Big Derrick Henry Move
The Baltimore Ravens definitely need to add some pieces this offseason, but the problem is that they don't have a whole lot of financial resources to do it.
As of right now, the Ravens are projected to have a tick over $7 million in cap space. That is not enough to make any truly significant moves in free agency.
Of course, there are things Baltimore can do to open up cap room, and one of those avenues involves running back Derrick Henry.
Relax: the Ravens won't be cutting him, nor is anyone suggesting that they do. But what Baltimore can do is restructure his contract with an extension, and that is exactly what Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox is advising.
"Henry is entering the final year of a two-year contract and is set to carry a cap hit of $12 million. Theoretically, DeCosta could reduce Henry's $6 million base salary by restructuring most of it as bonus money as part of an extension—Henry had a base salary of just $1.2 million in 2024," Knox wrote.
That wouldn't open up a ton of money for the Ravens, but every little bit counts, and coupled with other moves, it could be significant.
Henry is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging a robust 5.9 yards per carry. He made the Pro Bowl and earned a Second-Team All-Pro selection for his efforts.
The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal with Baltimore last offseason, which came after Henry appeared to be on the decline with the Tennessee Titans.
Obviously, Henry put that talk to rest by having one of the best seasons of his NFL career.
We'll see what the University of Alabama product does for an encore in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!