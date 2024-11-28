Eagles' Jalen Hurts Explains Ravens Audible
The Baltimore Ravens did not play on Sunday Night Football this week, but they popped up during the game in an unexpected way.
In the first quarter of Sunday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called out an audible to his teammates. While doing so, he seemingly yelled out "Ronnie Stanley" multiple times, apparently referencing the longtime Baltimore left tackle.
It seemed like a fun shoutout, and with the Ravens set to host the Eagles on Sunday, fans waited to hear more details on the audible.
Apparently, though, it wasn't what it seemed to be. According to Jeff Neiburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hurts clarified that he said "Riley Stanley," not "Ronnie Stanley."
What does "Riley Stanley" refer to? Good question. It doesn't appear to reference anyone who's ever been in the NFL, so it's really anyone's guess.
It wasn't just fans who thought it was a shoutout to Ronnie Stanley. Even NBC commentators Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth thought it was a reference to him.
"Ronnie Stanley? What a shoutout. Star longtime Raven offensive tackle," Tirico said on the broadcast.
After the play, many rushed to figure out what the Eagles meant by audible and how it involved Stanley. At first glance, it looks like just a basic run up the middle, with left tackle Jordan Mailata pushing his man out wide and tight end CJ Uzomah providing the lead block.
Sam Schwartzstein of Next Gen Stats put forth an interesting theory, speculating that the play comes from Notre Dame, Ronnie Stanley's alma mater.
At any rate, Ronnie Stanley and the Ravens play host to the Eagles on Sunday in a matchup of high-flying offenses.
