Ravens Host Three Players for Tryout
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to add some depth to their roster as mandatory minicamp gets underway.
Per reports from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens hosted three players for tryouts on Tuesday, bringing in wide receiver Ramel Keyton, punter Matt Haack and defensive back Antonio Hamilton. Zrebiec reported that Hamilton suffered an injury early in the session and didn't return.
A brief member of the Las Vegas Raiders, Keyton played in eight games last season, posting just one catch for seven yards on three targets. He received most of his action on special teams.
Keyton played five seasons of collegiate ball with the Tennessee Volunteers before going undrafted last offseason.
As for Hamilton, he brings some veteran experience to the table if the Ravens decide to sign him. He originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has carved out a solid career for himself.
Hamilton has played in 109 career regular-season games (18 starts) across time with the Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and most recently, the Atlanta Falcons, who he played 11 games for in 2024. He's posted 179 total tackles (145 solo), one forced fumble, 25 pass breakups and two interceptions in his career.
Haack is also a veteran, having played eight years in the NFL with five different teams. He appeared in four games last season for the Giants, punting 21 times for 988 yards, nine of which landed inside the 20-yard line.
Haack started off with the Miami Dolphins in 2017. He played in 64 games across four seasons with the team before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2021. Haack has since bounced around the league, suiting up for the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns before signing with the Giants.
