Ravens Make Huge Splash, Sign Five-Time All-Pro WR
The Baltimore Ravens went radio silent on the first day of the NFL legal tampering period, not agreeing to terms with any external players. On Day Two, they re-signed fullback Patrick Ricard to a one-year deal, but no big splashes were made until now.
Baltimore has agreed to a deal with five-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The deal is for one year and $5 million with the potential for Hopkins to earn another $1 million in incentives.
Hopkins spent last season with the Tennessee Titans before being sent to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the trade deadline. In totality, he had 56 catches for 600 yards and five touchdowns while helping the Chiefs appear in their third consecutive Super Bowl.
Hopkins is one of the greatest receivers of this generation, and is just 16 receptions away from 1,000 for his career. He is also just 35 yards away from 13,000 for his career.
Hopkins was drafted by the Houston Texans with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, He was a four-time All-Pro with the Texans before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, where he earned his fifth All-Pro nod in his first season in Arizona.
After three seasons with the Cardinals, Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2023 season.
Now, he joins Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman to make up a terrific receiving corps for Lamar Jackson to distribute the ball to.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!