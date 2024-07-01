Ice Cube Shares Love For Ravens, Orioles
Playing in a relatively small market, the Baltimore Ravens don't have quite the same celebrity fanbase as some of the NFL's most-lucrative teams, but that's not to say they don't have any celebrities cheering them on.
World-famous rapper and actor O'Shea Jackson, more commonly known as Ice Cube, is known for his love of West Coast sports teams, which makes complete sense with him being from Los Angeles. However, his sports love extends to the East Coast as well.
During an appearance on "The Ryan Ripken Show," hosted by the son of Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr., Ice Cube explained his fondness for both of Charm City's professional sports teams.
"I got a little love for Baltimore, for sure." Ice Cube told Ripken. "You know, the hat to me is fire, the bird on is fire. And your pops was amazing."
However, Ice Cube isn't the biggest Baltimore fan in his family. He also shared that his son Shareef Jackson is a huge Baltimore fan as well, even giving a shoutout to the greatest Raven to ever play.
"My son that was sitting next to me, everybody thinks that was O'Shea Jr., but it's actually my son Shareef, and he's one of the biggest Ray Lewis Ravens fans. It was Ray Lewis and the Ravens all the way for him," Ice Cube said. "He's still a big-time Ravens fan, loves Lamar [Jackson] and the squad. So, you know, Baltimore continues to be in our heart. You know we dig it."
Hearing an entertainment legend like Ice Cube publicly support the Ravens is a welcome sight, and hopefully for him and Shareef, they will have a championship to celebrate soon.
