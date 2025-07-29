Ravens Star TE Carted Off Field With Injury
Tuesday's practice ended on perhaps the worst possible note for the Baltimore Ravens.
According to multiple reports, star tight end Isaiah Likely was carted off the field at the end of practice and then limped into the facility. He reportedly suffered the injury during a one-on-one rep against second-year safety Sanoussi Kane.
Head coach John Harbaugh said after practice that Likely rolled his ankle and will miss "a few weeks." His status for the start of the regular season remains to be seen.
Likely, 25, has emerged as a key piece of the Ravens' dynamic offense. Last season, the 2022 fourth-round pick set new career-highs with 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns, all while splitting snaps with veteran Mark Andrews.
Ahead of his fourth season, Likely is focused on being the best version of himself that he possibly can be.
"I tell everybody that I'm just trying to be that chess piece," Likely told reporters on May 28. "I feel like in the offense, whether I'm out wide, in-line, in the backfield, anywhere, really just understanding [my job] and making plays where the plays really aren't there to be made. Just always trying to go the distance. Whether I catch a pass, whether I'm blocking down the field, always trying to make an explosive play happen while I'm on the field."
Likely is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but it seems very likely that he'll be around after this season. He appears to be the Ravens' future at tight end over the soon-to-be 30-year-old Andrews, and if he continues to improve, he could soon become one of the league's best.
