Ravens TE's Charity Softball Event is a Home Run
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely has already established himself as an impact player on the field, so the natural next step is to make an impact off of it.
On Sunday, Likely hosted his inaugural charity softball slam in partnership with Special Olympics Maryland, which provides year-round training and hosts athletic competitions for those with disabilities.
"Pairing up with Special Olympics is just a dream come true," Likely said, per the Ravens' website.
"[I want to] inspire hope, inspire a smile. Having [the fans] watch us every Sunday, Monday, Thursday on the field with our helmets on, to finally get to take the helmet off and show them us outside of our comfort zone, playing another sport, we get to inspire the youth really just coming up."
Other players who participated in the event include fellow tight end Charlie Kolar, running back Keaton Mitchell, wide receivers Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker, linebackers Trenton Simpson and Tavius Robinson and punter Jordan Stout. Likely and the offense defeated the defense 11-5, though there were plenty of errors on both sides.
The surprise standout of the event, however, was long snapper Nick Moore, who won the home run derby before the game by launching six balls into the stands. The Boston Red Sox selected Moore out of high school in the 2011 MLB Draft and he spent four years playing minor league baseball, though he hadn't picked up a bat since entering the NFL in 2019.
Additionally, Moore is a staunch supporter of the cause as his mother taught elementary school students with autism for around two decades, so he knows how important the Special Olympics are.
"I've been around Special Olympics for a long time, and anytime you can get involved in that, it's great for the community, it's great for the kids," Moore said. "Honestly, they're some of the most fun people I know, so I was really excited that Isaiah did this and gave us an opportunity to come out here and support them."
Likely, who has 14 touchdowns in his first three seasons, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will need a new one soon. As he closed out the event, he made it abundantly clear that he's right where he wants to be.
"I can't say how much I love the city of Baltimore," Likely said.
