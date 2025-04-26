Ravens TE Slams Shedeur Sanders Prank Call
Once seen as one of the top prospects in this class, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is now in the midst of a historic NFL Draft slide.
Sanders, son of NFL legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, is still on the board entering Day 3 of the draft, with three rounds and 102 picks now in the rear-view mirror. Five quarterbacks have already been taken ahead of him, including some that no one foresaw going as high as they did. Whether it be due to his attitude, his on-field performance or a combination of the two, him falling this far is frankly shocking.
Sanders is a very polarizing figure among NFL fans and pundits, so there are many out there experiencing schadenfreude during his slide. However, some may be taking it a bit too far.
Ahead of Day 2 on Friday, Sanders received a call from what appeared to be an NFL executive while streaming on Twitch. Unfortunately for him, it turned out to be a prank call with the person on the other end saying "You gotta wait a little longer."
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely clearly did not like that at all, as he posted a lengthy condemnation of the prank on social media.
"I don't really care bout all the reasons folks do or don't like him, prank calling someone chasing they dream ACTING like a GM [general manager] of another team will never be cool or funny that [s***] CORNY asf but y'all be wanting ATHLETES not to cuss foolishness like this out," Likely wrote.
Likely may not have had the pre-draft hype that Sanders did, but as a former fourth-round pick, he knows what it's like to wait so long to hear his name. By extension, he's also an example of a Day 3 pick turning into an impact player, as he has 15 touchdowns over his first three seasons and could potentially be the No. 1 tight end of the future in Baltimore.
This slide may be incredibly frustrating for Sanders and those around him, and it may be partially his own doing, but it's not the end of his NFL story by any means.
