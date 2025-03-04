MVP Snub? Ravens' Lamar Jackson Still Named NFL's Best QB
The Baltimore Ravens are lucky to employ Lamar Jackson as their quarterback.
The two-time MVP nearly won his third in seven seasons, but Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen claimed that honor instead.
However, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox still believes that Jackson is better than Allen in spite of recent MVP votes.
"Three of the league's best signal-callers — Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson — happen to be 28. Allen is the reigning MVP, and Burrow just led the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns," Knox writes.
"However, we're giving Jackson a slight edge because of his unique ability to do things that no other quarterback can do. He is the league's preeminent dual-threat, and he already has two MVPs on his resume—and one could easily argue that he should have won a third in 2024.
"Jackson was named NFL MVP in 2023 after posting a 102.7 QB rating, rushing for 821 yards and recording 29 combined passing and rushing touchdowns. This past season, he posted a league-high 119.6 QB rating, rushed for 915 yards and had 45 combined touchdowns.
"The three-time first-team All-Pro is now the only player in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards and rush for more than 900 yards in the same season.
"Burrow and Allen are great too, and Barkley just set a new NFL record for rushing yards in a season (regular and postseason combined). However, Jackson is arguably the most unique player we've ever seen and appears to only be getting better over time."
The Ravens need to make it their mission to try and make every decision with Jackson in mind. He is the kind of player that makes the Ravens a contender for Super Bowls, so as long as Baltimore continues building around him, the team will have a shot at winning.
