Ravens Youngster Named Overlooked Gem
It's a testament to the job that the Baltimore Ravens have done in rounding out one of the NFL's most complete teams that top-drafted prospects and proven players end up lumping together, with their wide-ranging assortment of impact pieces coming together to create one of the most straightforward bets at winning a Super Bowl.
Few positions on their decorated roster have come together as quickly and with as much pedigree as their secondary, already considered among the deepest collection of cornerbacks in the NFL as well as arguably the Ravens' brightest assortment of difference-makers.
Marlon Humphrey is the de facto first option this department as the reigning First Team All-Pro option, with new free agent signees in Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie ready to offer some of the most competent reserve play of any backup cornerbacks in the league. Even if those two were reliable healthy bets, though, they still wouldn't start as long as Nate Wiggins remains as an aerial defender.
The rising second-year defensive back backed up Baltimore's decision to take him with their first pick of the 2024 draft with 15 games and six starts that included 33 combined tackles and a pick-six. He's more of a known quantity than most potential "overlooked gems," but USA Today still threw Wiggins a bone in running through their AFC North predictions.
"Wiggins led all Ravens defenders by posting a -28.4 expected points added (EPA) mark across 67 targets last season," Christian D'Andrea wrote. "His 59.7 passer rating allowed trailed only Marlon Humphrey among men in purple and ranked 14th in the NFL among defensive backs to play at least 200 snaps. His playing weight is up to 182 pounds at 6-foot-1 and he's now got Jaire Alexander in the lineup to give Baltimore one of the the NFL's most intimidating cornerback trios."
Wiggins' quick transition from college ball at Clemson into the NFL considering his slight frame impressed evaluators enough to heavily factor him into the Ravens' future, as the team's set to debut their new-and-improved defense with more expectations than nearly any other such unit across the league.
Other young cornerbacks in his draft class like Quinyon Mitchell, Tarheeb Still and Mike Sainristil ranked higher in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, but those close to the Ravens took notice of Wiggins' ascent as Baltimore's secondary whipped into shape mid-season. With the Ravens' microscope boring down on the team like never before this fall, he'll get the chance to fit in right along with some of the game's elites within his locker room.
