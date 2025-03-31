Ravens' John Harbaugh 'Very Grateful' After Extension
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has called Charm City home since 2008, and he will continue to do so for at least a few more years.
On Friday, the Ravens signed Harbaugh to a three-year extension that keeps him in Baltimore through 2028. The extension also places him among the highest-paid head coaches in the league, with his salary reportedly surpassing his brother Jim Harbaugh's $16 million with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Harbaugh has a lot of reasons to be grateful right now, and that's exactly how he described his reaction at the NFL Owners meeting on Monday.
"It means God is amazing, and the Ravens organization is amazing," Harbaugh told reporters. "I was talking to my agent, and he had said something to me, and it really was just a telling thing. He said, 'You're 5-for-5 in your head coaching career,' and I kind of looked at him like you guys are all looking at me right now. He said, 'You're 5-for-5. You've had the two best team presidents in the NFL, you've had the two best general managers in the NFL, and you've got the best owner in the National Football League, 5-for-5.'"
"So that's the blessing, and that's why where we're at where we're at right now with that. So, I'm very grateful for that."
Entering his 18th season at the helm, Harbaugh is the NFL's second longest-tenured head coach behind only Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who has him beat by one year. The two AFC North rivals have had countless battles over the years, and will have plenty more over the next few years.
Harbaugh and the Ravens have infamously had their struggles in the playoffs as of late, but his resume as a whole is remarkable. A 185-115 record (regular season and postseason), 12 playoff appearances, six AFC North titles and a Super Bowl XLVII title highlight what's been a stellar career in Baltimore.
Hopefully, Harbaugh will have more to add to that resume very soon.
