Ravens Must Avoid Costly Turnovers vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens don't need any more reminders about their recent struggles against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they've dropped eight of the past nine games in this storied rivalry.
What they do need is to eliminate all the unforced errors that have plagued them over this recent stretch. All nine matchups this decade have been decided by one score, so it's not like the Ravens are getting blown out. In such close games, however, those mistakes really make a difference.
By far the biggest issue plaguing the Ravens in this series is their propensity for turnovers. In the past nine games against the Steelers, they've committed a whopping 19 turnovers, essentially kneecapping their chances at winning.
Ahead of Saturday's game in Baltimore, which could very well decide the AFC North, the Ravens are doing everything they can to cut down on those costly giveaways.
"It's every week, but I've been here for three games [against the Steelers], and we've turned it over eight times; we've fumbled it seven times," offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters. "If that doesn't tell you that [it's] a priority, I don't know what is."
In the first meeting of the season back in Week 11, Baltimore committed three turnovers that were critical in Pittsburgh's 18-16 victory. Derrick Henry fumbled on the second play of the game, Isaiah Likely fumbled just before halftime and Lamar Jackson threw a fourth-quarter interception on an admittedly great play by Steelers rookie Payton Wilson.
The Ravens have committed no more than one turnover in every other game this season, so committing three of them in this game was very unusual, but goes to show the effect the Steelers have on them.
Most, if not all of the Ravens' losses this season have come as a result of self-inflicted wounds, but that first Steelers game stands out as especially painful. With the all-important rematch just days away, they want to make amends for those mistakes.
"Last game [against Pittsburgh], we had penalties and turnovers. You're not going to win when you do that, I don't care who you're playing. So, we've got to be a lot better [and] a lot cleaner than that. It doesn't matter who you play, let alone a really good football team like this [who has] a really good defense. So, we've got to play cleaner."
