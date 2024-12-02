Ravens' John Harbaugh Hush On Diontae Johnson Situation
Things haven't been all they were cracked up to be for the Baltimore Ravens and receiver Diontae Johnson after acquiring him via trade from the Carolina Panthers earlier in the season.
Now, things appear to be potentially reaching a breaking point.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the situation with Johnson after he didn't log a single snap in Baltimore's 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Harbaugh didn't have many details to offer and cited
"At this time, I'm going to have to wait," Harbaugh said. "There are some moving parts there that we're going to have to figure out and explore and see where we're at. It's the best I can do in fairness to everybody."
Baltimore gave up a fifth-round pick for Johnson and a sixth-round pick from the Panthers. The 28-year-old receiver previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for five seasons (2019-2023) before being traded to Carolina last offseason.
Johnson has played in four games for the Ravens and has only caught one pass for six yards on five targets in his tenure. He saw his most playing time in his first game with Baltimore, playing 17 snaps in its 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Nov. 3. Since then, he's only surpassed six snaps in a game once when he played 11 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 17 and went without a catch after being targeted twice in the 18-16 loss.
Johnson's lack of playing time, especially against the Eagles, is more alarming after Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman went down with a knee injury in the third quarter that kept him out for the remainder of the game. In lieu of Bateman's injury and Johnson not seeing the field, Tylan Wallace and Nelson Agholor saw more playing time against Philadelphia.
Wallace had two catches for 14 yards while Agholor went without a catch on two targets.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!