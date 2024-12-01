Ravens' Justin Tucker Reaches Career Low
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker continues to have a season to forget.
His latest kicking miscues came in Week 13's home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, as Tucker had already missed three kicks headed into the fourth quarter, which included two missed field goals and a missed extra points. This set a new single-game career high for missed kicks for the future Hall of Famer.
Tucker now has 10 missed kicks this season, which also sets a new career high.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was seen hugging Tucker on the sideline after he missed a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter with Baltimore trailing 14-12. His first miss came on a 47-yard field goal with 10 minutes left in the third quarter while the failed extra point came after a 14-yard touchdown grab from Mark Andrews in the first quarter.
In 12 games so far this season, Tucker has now gone 19 of 27 on field goals and 41 of 43 on extra points.
"I do take it very personally. Anytime I leave a kick out there, it bothers me," Tucker said after the Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "For all the fans, supporters, coaches, players, anybody that cares about Ravens football, believe me when I say [that] nobody takes it more personally than I do. Nobody is more affected than me when I miss a kick. So, yes, I take it really personally. ... At the exact same time, my particular line of work requires – in my opinion – that I compartmentalize my feelings, and I leave them to the side, and I focus on the action of kicking the ball and not the consequence. So, as difficult as that may be at times, that is the challenge that I'm facing right now. That's my only option – is just to continue to work and focus on the action, focus on the process and let the results take care of themselves after just putting in the work."
