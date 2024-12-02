Lamar Jackson's Mom 'Cussed Him Out' After Ravens Loss
It was a frustrating performance on all fronts for the Baltimore Ravens in their 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lamar Jackson had an up-and-down performance, completing 23 of 36 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns and he ran the ball eight times for 79 yards, though, his stats were boosted a tad by a final drive with the game already decided. Of Jackson's rushing yards 79 yards, 39 came on one carry in Baltimore's last offensive possession of the game.
While Jackson's 79 rushing yards were his most since Week 3, there may have been more opportunities for him to use his legs against a stout Eagles defense that has emerged as one of the league's best during their eight-game winning streak. Among those who believed Jackson could have used his legs more was his mother, Felicia Jones, and she didn't hold back when explaining that to her son.
"My momma just told me that," Jackson said of having more rushing opportunities. "She just cussed me out, so I'm mad. We're going to get after it. I'm not going to lie to you; we're going to get after it. I can't wait for this bye [week] to get on. We have the Giants coming up. I'm ready to go. I'm just ready to go."
Jackson added: "She said there were lanes I should have [taken] and ran, but I was trying to let guys develop routes. We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progressions, but yes, she's right. I'm sorry for this. I'm just mad, because I feel like we should win these games, and we're not getting them done."
The Ravens' loss to the Eagles was just the second of Jackson's career to an NFC team. His only other loss to an NFC team came on Oct. 16, 2022, when Baltimore lost to the New York Giants 24-20.
Baltimore also fell further behind in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers' 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens trail the Steelers by 1.5 games for first place and lost their first matchup of the season 18-16 in Week 11.
The Ravens (8-5) will have their bye week before returning in Week 15 to face the Giants (2-10) on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!