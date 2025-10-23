Ravens HC Provides Updates on Missing All Pros
The only Baltimore Ravens player who isn't dealing with an injury that was present on the team's practice field when they reconvened on Wednesday to continue their preparation for their upcoming Week 8 interconference clash with the Chicago Bears was All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
After the four-time Pro Bowler took part in an early week practice, his absence came as a surprise until it was revealed that he is dealing with a debilitating illness, according to head coach John Harbaugh, who received a call at 4:18 a.m. in the morning to inform him about the sudden development.
Marlon Humphrey Sidelined with Illness
"He was not doing well," Harbaugh said. "I don't think he's doing too much better right now. So, he's sick. We didn't want him here being that sick."
For a Ravens team that is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North, tied for the second-fewest wins in the league at 1-5, they can't afford to have an illness plague a team that just spent the past month being ravaged by the injury bug.
If Humphrey can not recover in time to play against the Bears, the defense is still in capable hands at the outside cornerback position opposite second-year standout Nate Wiggins. Ninth-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie had returned from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the last two games. Two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander is getting healthier as the season goes along. Second-year pro T.J. Tampa has been solid for the most part when called upon to play an expanded role through the first six games.
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Stepping Up
As far as who'd been the Ravens' primary nickel defender, All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton made his long-awaited return to the hybrid role that made him a star against the Los Angeles Rams before the bye, thanks to the addition of sixth-year veteran Alohi Gilman, who was acquired via trade.
A key defender the Ravens have been without since Week 3 and won't have back this season is two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Sept. 27. Given the severity of the situation and the speculation that it could be career-threatening, Harbaugh is going to be asked about it almost every time he steps to the podium. That trend continued, with the only information he was allowed to divulge being that the sixth-year veteran has not undergone surgery.
"I would like to share more, and I'm sure we will be able to at some point," Harbaugh said. "Maybe the club could figure out some way to express it. But just with HIPAA and things like that, I can't share somebody else's information right now. So, it's just all I can do. It's all I can say. I can see why everybody would want to know more, and I'm sure you will at some point, but it's not really for me to say. It's absolutely not for me to say."
Madubuike broke out in a big way in the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. He led all interior defensive linemen with a career-high 13 sacks and earned Second Team All Pro honors. He followed it up with another solid season in 2024, logging 6.5 sacks and being voted to the Pro Bowl for the second year in a row. Despite not having played since Week 2, he is still tied for the team lead in sacks with two. His absence has had a detrimental impact on both the pass rush and run defense, as he no longer commands multiple blockers.
