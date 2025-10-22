Zay Flowers Apologizes to Ravens Fans
There might not have been a player on the Baltimore Ravens who needed to go into the bye more than wide receiver Zay Flowers after his mishaps in the team's Week 6 17-3 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
Flowers did not have the game he is accustomed to playing. He had six receptions out of 10 targets for 46 yards. The yardage could have been higher if it hadn't been for the two critical mistakes he made in the game.
His first mistake was in the third quarter, when he caught a pass from Ravens backup quarterback Cooper Rush that went for 10 yards before Rams edge rusher Jared Verse forced the fumble, which Los Angeles recovered. On the next drive, with the Ravens going right down the field, Rush tried to toss the ball to Flowers on a jet sweep that didn't connect. Because of a second fumble, that fumble was credited to Rush.
After the game, Flowers did not speak to the media and left the locker room early. The week off gave him to reflect on that and return with a clear mind.
Flowers owns up to his mistakes and is ready to move forward
The Ravens returned to their facilities from the bye week, and Flowers addressed the media for the first time. He first apologized to the media for his actions after the game and said that they wouldn't happen again. Flowers then talked about what happened on the two fumbles.
"I think I'd lock in a little bit more like the first one, I was trying to make a play and the second one I just mishandled the ball. So, ain't really too much to think about just got to hold on to the ball."
Baltimore needs Flowers to move on from the plays, as he is the most crucial pass catcher on the team. He leads the team with 34 receptions for 423 yards and one touchdown. More effort has been put into Flowers to step up in the passing game, with a lack of production from Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins.
The hope is that Lamar Jackson will return from his hamstring injury and be able to get the offense back on track. Every Ravens fan knows that Jackson will be targeting his two leading receivers on offense: Mark Andrews and Flowers.
