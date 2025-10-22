Ravens Should Bring Back Former Pro Bowl OLB
There's no denying that the most glaring need on the Baltimore Ravens roster ahead of the regular season trade deadline is on the edge of their defense.
Following the broken foot suffered by third-year pro Tavius Robinson a week after they traded away former first-round pick Odafe Oweh and with 2024 third-rounder Adisa Isaac still on injured reserve with an elbow injury, they desperately need reinforcements at outside linebacker.
As it currently stands, they only have three healthy players at the position on the 53-man roster with Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy, second-round rookie Mike Green and fourth-year pro David Ojabo. They have just one sack, 6 quarterback hits and 8 pressures between them in 14 combined game appearances. So not only are they thin, but they are underperforming as well.
The only other edge defenders readily at their disposal on the team are a pair of former undrafted free agents on the practice squad in third-year pro Malik Hamm and rookie Kaimon Rucker. Head coach John Harbaugh recently told reporters that both youngsters could factor into their plans moving forward.
"Those guys are doing a nice job on the practice squad," Harbaugh said Monday. "That's going to be an important factor for us on defense is filling those reps up, because Tavius is a really physical edge player, a real hard-playing guy, and we're going to need that to be no drop off, those reps that are taken."
Harbaugh also said they could move some players from other positions around, such as having inside linebacker Trenton Simpson and All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton up on the edge in certain situations. Both players possess versatile skillsets and have been impactful when deployed in such diverse roles.
At 1-5 heading into a must-win matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, they're doing their due diligence on some available free agent edge defenders, working out ninth-year veteran Carl Lawson and fourth-year pro Jesse Luketa this week.
Given their surprisingly poor record and aspirations to still be a playoff team, the prudent move when it comes to exploring potential trade options would be avoiding parting with future draft capital in the top three rounds, as they could have a trio of high picks in each if their downward spiral continues. This realistic and forward-thinking approach might take them out of the range to acquire some of the notable edge defenders rumored to be available on the trade block, such as Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants, as well as Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins.
However, if general manager Eric DeCosta looks a little further down the Dolphins' depth chart on the edge, he'd find a familiar face and possible answer to his own team's shortage at the position with Matt Judon. The 10th-year veteran was originally drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round back in 2016 out of Grand Valley State and blossomed into a four-time Pro Bowler, the first two of which came during his time in Baltimore.
During his five-year tenure with the Charm City franchise, Judon led the team in sacks in 2019 and 2020, racking up 34.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits in 76 games, including 49 starts. He played on the franchise tag in his final season with the team and not only cashed in the following offseason but took his game and pass rush production to another level with the New England Patriots.
Judon nearly matched his sack total from his first five seasons in just three with one of the Ravens' fierce conference rivals, with 32 in 38 games. He recorded back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in 2021 and 2022 and was on pace for his third straight with four in four games in 2023 before suffering a torn biceps injury. He spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons after being traded just before the season and recorded a respectable 5.5 sacks on one of the worst defenses in the league.
Like most of the talented front seven defenders on the Miami defense, Judon hasn't had much success rushing the passer due in part to the porous coverage in the Dolphins' depleted and inept secondary. At 33 years old and with no sacks and just one quarterback hit in six games, he likely won't command more than a conditional pick or late-round pick swap.
The Dolphins appear to be clearly ready to move on from Judon and could just be waiting for a team to offer them anything as they are now 1-6 and with their season circling the drain. He was a surprising healthy scratch in their Week 7 blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns, which likely indicates that he is no longer in their plans and didn't want to risk him getting hurt before a potential trade could materialize.
Making this low-risk move could yield a moderate-to-high reward for Baltimore as Judon is not familiar with their system but his defensive coordinator in Miami is former Ravens defensive line and assistant head coach, Anthony Weaver. The language he has been using this year likely won't be too dissimilar to the one he'd be using if he were to be reunited with his former team.
Sixth-year safety Alohi Gilman made a seamless transition into the Ravens defense less than a week after being acquired in the Oweh trade under similar circumstances as Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter also formerly coached in Baltimore under the elder Harbaugh brother.
