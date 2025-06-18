Ravens' Jaire Alexander Turned Down Other Offers
The Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander on Wednesday, a move that came just a day after Lamar Jackson publicly expressed his desire for Baltimore to sign his former teammate.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Alexander was released after seven years in Green Bay but still received some notable attention once he hit the open market. However, his connection with Jackson along with the chance to compete for a Super Bowl appears to be what set Baltimore apart, even if other teams were willing to offer more than the one-year, $6 million deal he signed with the Ravens.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show before the news dropped that the Carolina Panthers and other teams were interested in Alexander. It wasn't too long after that the Ravens announced the signing.
"He's got interest from other teams, like Carolina is interested in Jaire Alexander and there are other teams that are offering him I think more money than Baltimore can," Schefter said. "But that relationship right there cannot be underestimated. I think they were college roommates together, Lamar and Jaire, and we're talking about Lamar speaking to Jaire, but it's gone both ways. Jaire has also reached out to Lamar, and I think that there's a mutual interest on both sides."
Alexander brings a veteran presence to an already talented Baltimore secondary that will be due for a bounce-back year in 2025. The Ravens allowed the second-most passing yards per game (244.1) last season.
Not yet knowing that the Ravens would be signing Alexander, Schefter added that he expected it be a one-year deal for the former Packer regardless of where he ended up.
"Now, if they can get it together, great, if not, then they can't, but definitely the Ravens are in the conversation," Schefter said. "And I think wherever he goes, the chances are it's going to be a one-year deal, he gets to become a free agent after the season. I think that's been part of the goal here, and he could hit the free agent market with a fresh slate after hopefully having a strong season. But I think Carolina's in play. I think Baltimore is in play. I think there are some other teams in play, and we'll see ultimately what Jaire wants to do."
The Ravens will begin the preseason at home on Aug. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.
