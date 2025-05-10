Ravens HC Reacts to Lamar Jackson's Acting Debut
Most Baltimore Ravens players will have to wait a few more months to be on TV again, but not Lamar Jackson.
Jackson, 28, made his acting debut Friday in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," appearing as a guest star in the penultimate episode of the show's fourth season. The two-time league MVP plays E-Tone, a "deadly, dangerous" hitman working with a group of New Jersey henchmen.
Ravens fans across the country the country watched Jackson's big debut closely, but so did head coach John Harbaugh, who shared his thoughts on his quarterback's new side adventure.
"I am looking forward to it," Harbaugh told reporters. "You know, that facial expression in that clip, I've seen that look before. He's looked at me that way a couple times, it's a tough look right there. He's got the face of an actor, man.
"We just don't need him to get too excited about the acting too early, let's finish the football first. But I know he feels that way."
Of course, Jackson's appearance "Raising Kanan" is a stark departure from his normal persona as an NFL superstar, and could be jarring to some. However, he's still very excited to see the reactions to his performance.
"I hope the world don't think anything different of me, but it is what it is, we're just acting, it's fun," Jackson told PEOPLE. "I'm ready to see what people think of my acting skills."
Jackson is obviously still playing at an elite level, having put together one of the best season for a quarterback ever in 2024. He'll be sticking around for years to come, but it was fun for him to try his hand at something new.
"I tip my hats off to those actors and actresses because man, that's a different type of world. Not just football — putting on pads and going out there and doing something physical — you got to really memorize and articulate your words and do something this way just to make the scene much better. A lot goes into it, so I tip my hats off."
