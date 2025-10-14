Ravens HC Sounds Off on Nagging Turnovers
The Baltimore Ravens suffered yet another loss over the weekend, their fifth dropped game in six tries since the start of the regular season. But unlike past dreadful performances, several of which can be blamed squarely on a late-game slip-up or pitiful defense, their most recent defeat to the Los Angeles Rams were due to their loose behavior with the football.
That goes well beyond their unreliable hands, with Zay Flowers' pair of fumbles sustaining as arguably the most frustrating slip-ups of the afternoon. They just couldn't stop turning the ball over on downs, going 2/6 on attempted fourth-down conversions in some of their most public struggles to punch in touchdowns.
Head coach John Harbaugh's spent the time since the Week 6 finish sounding off on his ending up at the wrong end of a 17-3 finish, and has rightfully pinned the focus on the team's penchant for coughing the ball up, repeatedly giving teams like the Rams good enough field positioning to continually take advantage of the Ravens' own listless offense.
He's sounding serious about his interest in cutting down those mistakes, but the problem is much more deep-seeded than his wide receiver's hands. The Ravens haven't taken good enough care of the ball when it's counted, and much of that can be accredited to his quarterbacks.
Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley are each a long way down from Lamar Jackson, but they're forced to try and replicate his production as he manages a comeback from a hamstring injury. They weren't handed the best play-calls in some of those key spots, taking the ball out of Derrick Henry's possession to try their own thing, with Rush particularly whiffing in taking advantage of his snaps.
He didn't take long to throw an interception this past weekend, his fourth in two games as the Ravens' second-string starter. And while he's been blameless in a few situations, Rush just didn't see Rams safety Quentin Lake jumping his passing lane.
That, combined with several uncompetitive fourth-down throwaways, have spiraled into capturing Harbaugh's full attention. It's his intention to get the team back on track following the team's upcoming bye week, where they'll have time to get Jackson and other starters back, but some of these systematic flaws shed more light on how deep the Ravens' issues go.
If they still make those same blunders against the cushier portion of their schedule, even after calling attention to the recurring turnovers, then that's a sign of their inability to address the controllables right in front of them.
