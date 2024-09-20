Ravens Kicker Takes Major Drop in Rankings
Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker has been widely viewed as the best kicker in the NFL for quite some time. However, that is starting to change after a tough start to the 2024 campaign.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Tucker has made five of his seven field goal attempts. However, he has gone 0-for-2 when it comes to kicks of 50 yards or more. That is typcially where he has been elite and has separated himself from the rest of the pack.
Due to his early-season struggles, Tucker has seen his name drop in the newly released kicker rankings.
CBS Sports has released their new rankings. Not only is Tucker not No. 1 on the list, he's not No. 2 or No. 3 either. Instead, they have him ranked No. 4 on the list.
Even though he has dropped in the rankings, they did make sure to state that he's still one of the best in the business.
"People are starting to wonder if Tucker has lost his magic touch after watching him go 0-for-2 from 50 yards and beyond this year. It's a shocking number when you consider that every other kicker combined is 35 of 37 from that range. Also, Tucker is just 1 of 7 on attempts of 50 yards or more dating to the start of last season. That being said, Tucker is still perfect from inside 50 this year, he doesn't miss extra points (Brandon Aubrey had more missed extra points last year than Tucker has had in the past four seasons combined). Also, if you asked every NFL coach who they would pick to attempt a 49-yard game-winning field goal in the Super Bowl, I'm guessing most of them would say Tucker. He's still one of the greats."
Ahead of Tucker in the rankings are Harrison Butker, Brandon Aubrey, and Chris Boswell.
Seeing Boswell pass Tucker is tough for Ravens fans. Anytime a player from the arch-rival Pittsburgh Steelers is ranked higher gives a little bit of pain. However, these rankings could switch up quickly if Tucker gets back on track.
It's important to remember that we're just two weeks into the 2024 season. Making too much out of anything is a major overreaction.
Baltimore should expect to see Tucker bounce back strong.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!