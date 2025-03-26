Ravens DB Due For Massive Raise
It's been a little less than three years since the Baltimore Ravens selected Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick.
Hamilton has been sensational in his first three seasons with the Ravens, recording 250 total tackles throughout his career.
Hamilton's early production has Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine clamoring for the Ravens to extend him soon.
"This was a difficult decision between Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum. Both are toward the top of their respective positions, and both are primed to break the bank with potentially market-setting deals. Both were first-round selections in the 2022 draft, so the Ravens could use fifth-year options on both players," Ballentine writes.
"That doesn't maximize the financial flexibility of a long-term contract extension, though.
"If we had to pick one between Hamilton and Linderbaum to prioritize, it's the do-it-all safety. Hamilton's rare ability to play all over the defensive formation gives the Ravens a unique weapon on defense that would be incredibly hard to replace."
Hamilton still has one more year on his deal before a fifth-year option kicks in, so the Ravens have time to get this done. However, if the Ravens choose to wait one more year, his value could skyrocket.
Hamilton has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, establishing his spot as one of the best safeties in the game. The Ravens know they have that in Hamilton, and unless there's a dramatic shift in his quality of play, he could remain one of the best in the league for a long time.
Therefore, general manager Eric DeCosta and the front office should be in touch with Hamilton's representatives to sign him to an extension now so they can get ahead of the curve.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!