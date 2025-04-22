Ravens Pro Bowlers Not Concerned About Looming Contract Negotiations
During his annual pre-draft press conference last week, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was both blunt and straightforward with his response when asked about any updates on contract statuses of crown jewels of his highly impactful 2022 NFL Draft class.
Safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum were both first-rounders that year, have been voted to each of the last two Pro Bowls and the Ravens have until May 1 to decide whether they'll exercise their fifth-year options.
"There's really no updates on that front," DeCosata said. "I think the last couple of years I've waited to announce that and handle that, and I think that's going to be the case again this year."
Both players addressed the media at the podium on the first day of the Ravens' offseason workouts program and were asked about their contract status and if they had any updates. They gave similar responses about how they are letting their representation handle those talks while their focus remains on preparing for the upcoming season.
"I haven’t had too many talks about it to be honest,” Hamilton said. “They’re busy [with] draft stuff and all that stuff going on and I’m not in a big rush so if it happens, it happens, cool. And if it happens this offseason, cool too but I’m not in a rush to get it done necessarily.”
While Hamilton admitted that working out something with the team prior to the start of the 2025 season would be ideal, he doesn't like worrying about things that are not in his control.
"That's been since high school, honestly, whatever it may be and this is obviously a different beast but I kinda just want to be able to play football and focus on that," Hamilton said. "If that stuff is going on during the season than that's what I have agents for and they'll do a good job with that."
Linderbaum did reveal that he and his agent have had "no coversations yet" about a potential extension but still went on to echo optimistic sentiments.
“I’ll let my agent handle that,” Linderbaum said. “I’m just focused on just getting [and] becoming as good of a football player as I can be for this team. Just coming in here every day and putting my best foot forward and let all the other things take care of itself.”
Prior to stepping to the podium, he was made aware of the big extension signed by his fellow center and 2022 draft classmate, Cam Jurgens who agreed to a four-year deal worth $68 million to remain the anchor in the middle of the offensive line for the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
"He’s obviously one of the best centers in the league, a really high caliber player so I’m excited for him,” Linderbaum said.
Jurgens' new deal makes him the second-highest-paid player in the league at their position with an average annual salary of $17 million which is just behind Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs who tops the marker for the time being at $18 million a year. Being the highest or at least in the ballpark is something Linderbaum will certainly become eventually but it isn't on the forefront of his mind nor would it impact his availability to start the 2025 season.
"That's why we have agents," Linderbaum said. "Neil Cornrich will handle that all for me and like I said, I'm giving my all to the team right now and that's my focus and that's how it should be."
Of the two players, Linderbaum's status is likely the more pressing of the two since given the accolades he has amassed in his first two seasons as a two-time Pro Bowler, his fifth-year option number would be significantly higher than Hamilton's at $23.4 million.
The reason it is so much higher than the annual average salary for centers is because fifth-year options clauses don't have a separate figure for interior linemen so offensive tackle salaries are included in the calculation. This means inking him to an extension before or immediately after the 2025 NFL Draft should be among the Ravens' top priorities to save precious cap space with more tough decisions for 2026 pending free agents next offseason and quarterback Lamar Jackson's cap hits slated to start ballooning if not extended after of before this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!