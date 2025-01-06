Ravens LB Shares Emotional Message After Winning AFC North
The Baltimore Ravens' second-straight AFC North title came with trials and tribulations along the way.
On the field, the Ravens started 0-2 before storming back to take the division crown. That pales in comparison to what they dealt with off the field, though. In addition to the injuries, multiple players were involved in car accidents, some dealt with illness, and there was the passing of two key figures in offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris and Super Bowl XLVII hero Jacoby Jones before the season.
After clinching the division title on Saturday, veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy reflected on the obstacles the team has overcome throughout the season.
"It took a lot," Van Noy told reporters post-game. "I think back to even before everything, we've gone through so much as a team. I just want to take the time to shout out Joe D. and his family. I got chills saying that, because Joe D. is with us. Jacoby Jones, his family, we know they are with us.
"We're just so grateful to put on a proud display of football for them and go through what we've gone through as a group, whether it's car accidents, injuries with players [or] the sicknesses that we've had. ... To be where we're at, division champs in arguably the best division. I know everyone thinks [it's] the NFC North, but ... Still the AFC North, I think, is the toughest division, and to come out champs, it's awesome, and we're grateful to celebrate that tonight, but we have bigger and better things to worry about, which is the Wild Card Weekend."
Van Noy, 33, already has two Super Bowl rings, but most of his teammates haven't experienced championship glory yet. This year may be their best chance to do so, even after they were the No. 1. seed and made it to the AFC Championship Game.
"I was here last year for the AFC Championship, and this is all great, but our mindset has changed to get this first game. All the focus ... We're not guaranteed anything after next week, so our main focus is to get to next week and to get that 1-0 mindset.
"It starts with coach [Harbaugh]. He sets the tone, right here, with his great interview he had. Hopefully, I can piggyback off that, and then 'LJ' [Lamar Jackson]. Then, we're going to keep it moving to ... Everyone is going to be the best they can, hanging out tomorrow, and then Monday, show up [and] be ready to go."
