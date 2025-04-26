Ravens Select Colorado WR in NFL Draft
With the No. 203 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester.
Hailing from Palmetto, Fla., Wester played his first four seasons at Florida Atlantic before transferring to Deion Sanders' program last year. In his lone season with the Buffaloes, he hauled in 74 passes for 931 yards and 10 toutchdowns, ranking second on the team in both categories behind Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter. He also returned a punt for a touchdown last season.
At Florida Atlantic, where he played under current Ravens running backs coach Willie Taggart, Wester continued to improve each and every season. In 2023, he caught 108 passes for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns. He also returned 14 punts for 278 yards and one touchdown on the season, earning him the honor of AAC Special Teams Player of the Year.
"Undersized slot target with good speed and above-average production," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "Wester is built for longer routes with softer angles, allowing him to build separation. He’s less effective with wiggle routes underneath. There are times his catch focus stands out but he has a very limited catch radius and drops were a major concern in 2023.
"Colorado’s scheme and surrounding talent created some easier looks for Wester, but his big-play potential from the slot and as a punt returner should give him a chance to make a roster."
In Baltimore, Wester should have a role as a depth receiver, but could end up seeing more action as a return specialist. The Ravens are pretty thin in that department, so adding a potential return specialist late in the draft seems like a smart idea.
The Ravens will be back on the clock shortly as they currently hold picks No. 210 and 212, their last of five sixth-round picks.
