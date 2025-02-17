Ravens' Lamar Jackson Continues to Prove Haters Wrong
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came into the league with many people forming opinions about him. However, in his seven seasons with the Ravens, Jackson has proven many of those people wrong.
Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon named Jackson as one of seven athletes in the NFL and NBA that "beat the slander."
"Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson left Louisville under the cloud of some analysts saying he might be better off as a running back or wide receiver. All he's done in the NFL is develop into an elite quarterback with multiple MVP awards," Kenyon writes.
"That sentiment was partially a credit to Jackson's electrifying ability as a runner, sure. However, don't confuse that sentence as a positive spin for a bad take. Plenty of analysts shared a lack of belief in his ability to develop into an NFL-caliber passer.
"Seven seasons into his career, the Baltimore Ravens are thriving because of his all-around excellence.
"Jackson's trophy case includes two MVPs, among more accolades. He legitimately could (should?) have a third, considering he earned first-team All-Pro honors over Allen in 2024."
The other NFL players on the list were retired Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Houston Texans rising star C.J. Stroud.
Jackson's ability to defy the odds saw his pre-draft stock mark him a second-round prospect. The quarterbacks chosen ahead of him in the 2018 NFL Draft were Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, the aforementioned Allen and Josh Rosen, who hasn't been in the league since 2022.
In hindsight, everyone apart from Allen was a bad decision for each franchise. Mayfield had some success with the Cleveland Browns, but the team ultimately moved on from him. Darnold also found some positive development with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but that came after years of struggles around the league.
While Allen was a good pick, Rosen was perhaps the biggest quarterback bust of the 21st Century, further proving the point that Jackson has beaten expectations.
