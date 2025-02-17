Ravens Veteran DB Named Cut Candidate
The Baltimore Ravens are getting close to making some major changes in regards to cap space, which should affect many players and their futures with the franchise.
The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec believes that the Ravens should cut veteran defensive back Marcus Williams this offseason.
"This has been viewed as a formality since the free-agent acquisition from 2022 was benched and made a healthy scratch for the final seven games," Zrebiec writes.
"Williams restructured his contract last month to make it easier for the Ravens to move on as both sides understand the need for a fresh start for the 28-year-old safety who will likely be a post-June 1 release. Veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet is another potential salary-cap casualty for the Ravens, whose cuts could go deeper than they’d like because of a tight cap situation."
Williams, 28, has been with the Ravens for the past three seasons after spending his first four years in the league with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Williams has dealt with his fair share of injuries during his time with the Ravens. The former Utah defensive back has missed at least six games in each of his three seasons with the team, including this year, where he was out for all the games in December and January, but these misses were a result of poor play.
Not being able to have Williams in the biggest moments of the season should be worrisome for a team like the Ravens, who are competing for Super Bowls year in and year out. They shouldn't be paying Williams the amount he's getting to be a healthy scratch for the second half of the season, so the Ravens need to cut the cord.
