Ravens' Lamar Jackson Doubles Down After Social Media Stunt
For as good as social media can be for connecting with other people, it doesn't come without its pitfalls and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has found himself in the middle of it.
Jackson has defended himself and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews on social media since their 35-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The two-time MVP elaborated on his comments, saying that he and his teammates are just as human as those who choose to slander athletes through social media. He also fired back at people who have complained about their bets not hitting.
"You've got to understand [we're] human too," Jackson told reporters. "We [are] going in there we trying to win games. All our lives we've played football; we got to the highest level, the professional level, to win games and not to help people's parlay. We [are] not betting on the games – we can't even bet on games and stuff like that, so we're not worried about that. I don't believe we go into games worried about stats either. We are worried about the W column."
Jackson also noted the impact of legalized gambling and sportsbooks. He took to X on Monday to say that his team winning is the most important thing rather than his individual stats or other people's bets on him.
"This is a “TEAM” sport," Jackson wrote on X. "I’m not out here satisfied when I threw for 300 yards but took [an] L. If I throw for 50 yards and we WIN, that’s [what] matters. Y'all stop commenting on our socials about the yards, y'all FanDuel or parlays ain’t hit."
Social media hasn't provided any distraction for Jackson on the field over the last two weeks. The reigning MVP has completed 25 of 33 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns across the Ravens' wins over the Dallas Cowboys and previously unbeaten Bills.
Jackson will look to keep the momentum going when the Ravens (2-2) go on the road to face the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!