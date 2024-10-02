Ravens CB Limited In First Practice Back
For the first time in nearly two months, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet is back on the practice field, albeit in a limited capacity.
Maulet, the Ravens' veteran nickel cornerback, underwent arthroscopic knee injury during training camp and landed on injured reserve to start the season. He's eligible to return for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it's unclear if he will just yet. Still, the Ravens are happy to have him back on the practice field.
"Well he's a great leader," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice. "I mean, Arthur is one of those guys that, you know, you just feel his energy, even when he's not playing. On the sideline, he was into it.
"He was flying around, he knew all the calls, he was coaching guys up. He was looking forward to cming back and to see him back, it's a little bit of a process, you know, you've been down for four or five weeks. He's going to have to kind of ramp his way back in, we'll see day-to-day how he does with that. But it's great to have him out there."
In other good news, the Ravens had perfect practice attendance for the first time this season. Maulet, linebacker Chris Board (ankle), defensive end Brent Urban (neck) and guard Andrew Vorhees (ankle) were all limited, while nose tackle Michael Pierce (shoulder) was a full participant. Vorhees and Pierce both missed Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills after being listed as doubtful.
If Maulet and Vorhees can play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Harbaugh would have some potentially tough decisions for Harbaugh. Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey have split slot duties with Maulet out, which also gave rookie Nate Wiggins time to shine. Meanwhile, Patrick Mekari took over at left guard with Vorhees out, leaving rookie Roger Rosengarten to take over at right tackle, and the line as a whole performed very well.
The Ravens travel for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday at 1 p.m.
