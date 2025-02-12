Raven Country

Ravens Star Linked to AFC Team

The Baltimore Ravens could see one of their star players walk away to a new team.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens star offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is in danger of not returning to the team that took him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Stanley, 30, is one of the top free agents in the league this offseason, and there should be a number of teams interested in signing him this spring.

According to USA Today writer Cory Woodroof, one of the teams that could sign him is the New England Patriots.

"The Patriots will be big spenders this year in free agency, and locking in a good left tackle for Maye will be paramount," Woodroof writes.

"Stanley will be 31 to start the season, but he’s as good of a veteran left tackle as New England could ask for to keep Maye upright through the duration of his rookie contract. The Patriots can simply outbid other teams for a player of Stanley’s caliber, and adding him would cross off a massive need on New England’s list of priorities this offseason."

The Patriots sorely need some help on the offensive line after allowing 52 sacks this season, good for the fifth-worst in the NFL. The only teams that allowed more were the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

The Ravens allowed the third-fewest amount of sacks thanks to Stanley and his teammates protecting Lamar Jackson at a high level.

The Ravens would sorely miss Stanley and what he brings to the table. However, they could replace him with someone like second-year pro Roger Rosengarten, who played most of his rookie year on the right side. The Ravens could also look to add a left tackle of the future in the NFL Draft this year, where the class has a lot of talent in the trenches.

