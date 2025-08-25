Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Passed Over By QB Peers Again
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be universally regarded as the best player in the NFL, but he's certainly made a case for himself as the most individually-accoladed field general of the last few years.
Multiple First Team All-Pro nods and his second MVP trophy over the last two seasons have signified Jackson's return to the top tier of the most important position in the sport, and with his resurgence, the Ravens have gotten right back to getting consistently mentioned alongside the NFL's most noteworthy contenders.
He and his team haven't delivered on converting several successful regular season runs into playoff glory, though, and that's seen Jackson's reputation suffer compared to some of his most comparable peers. He's still considered a clear A-lost quarterback, but analysts' recent history of preferring more trustworthy postseason bets over Jackson has been a popular theme of the late offseason.
ESPN had to include Jackson in the top four of their ranking of the top 100 players entering next week's regular season debut, with his only getting outdone by very few fellow future Hall-of-Famers. Alongside edge rusher Myles Garrett were Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at No. 2 and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs at the list's top.
Neither of those AFC rivals were surprised to top Jackson, even though the Baltimore star is coming off arguably the best statistical season of his career. Allen has momentum after a controversial finish in the marquee race of last season's award tour, and has a playoff win over Jackson to add to his lead.
"Coming off his first MVP campaign, Allen is primed for another big season, aided by his consistent surroundings," Alaina Getzenberg wrote. "Breaking scoring records with his arm and legs has become the norm, and he also had the fewest turnovers of his career (eight) last season."
Mahomes was even less of a shock, having done everything analysts have wanted out of Jackson in recent years. Even with the deck occasionally stacked against him with increasingly-middling supporting casts, he always finds a way to rattle off that playoff run, appearing in the AFC Championship game or later in seven consecutive winters.
With three Super Bowl MVP awards and as many such regular season trophies as Jackson, he remains the man to beat. He at least topped Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on this most recent ranking, but Jackson won't be considered truly on his historic level until he puts together that pivotal stretch of wins facing elimination.
