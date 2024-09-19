Ravens' Lamar Jackson Returns to Draft Site
On paper, the Baltimore Ravens' matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday seems like just another game, and in many ways it is.
For star quarterback Lamar Jackson, though, there's an extra bit of sentimentality to this game. Not because of his history with the Cowboys, but because of his history with the venue they play out.
On April 26, 2018, Jackson officially began his NFL career at AT&T Stadium when the Ravens selected him at No. 32 overall in the draft. Now, he returns to AT&T Stadium for the first time since that fateful night.
"It's definitely special, man," Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "[Quarterbacks] Coach Tee [Martin] asked me today, 'This is your first time playing in Dallas?' I'm like, 'Yes, [I] got drafted there in 2018,' and I believe the stadium was kind of new when we got drafted, I believe. It's definitely dope to go back and play this game and be in Dallas."
While it is a special moment for Jackson, it's hard to get sentimental considering the situation he and the team are in. The Ravens are off to their first 0-2 start since 2015, and a loss to the Cowboys would be another huge blow to their playoff chances.
Right now, though, the only focus is going 1-0 this week.
"We're starting the season off slow, but I believe the guys in the locker room, we know what we want to do when we go out there Sunday, and we know we've been busting our behinds each and every game," Jackson said. "It's like we're coming up short, but I feel like at the end of the day, we're beating ourselves, somewhat, because its penalties killing us and the M.E.'s [mental errors] we're doing. Even me, making the missed throws, we just have to fix those little things, and I feel like we're going to win our games, like we're supposed to."
Jackson boasts an impressive 20-1 record against NFC teams, and he'll look to maintain that dominance against Dallas while getting Baltimore back on track.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!