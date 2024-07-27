Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice - Again
After missing four of the Baltimore Ravens' first five training camp practices with illness, superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is back in action once again on Saturday.
The reigning league MVP returned to practice on Wednesday, but it was clear he wasn't fully ready yet as he looked off on the field and went inside with athletic trainers just an hour in. Based on him taking the field with great energy, it seems like he's back to full strength, or at least close to it.
After Friday's practice, head coach John Harbaugh gave an optimistic update on Jackson's status. Lo and behold, the dynamic quarterback is back on the field less than 24 hours later.
"He's fighting through an illness, [he's] working with our doctors, doing all the tests, even more tests to make sure we have everything covered," Harbaugh told reporters. "I'm confident that he'll be back pretty soon. It's just an unpredictable deal. You guys have been sick before, and sometimes it's not easy, so that's what we're dealing with."
Although Jackson only participated in one full-team workout, he did get some extra work in beforehand. He reported to training camp alongside other quarterbacks and injured veterans on July 15, five days before other veterans reported on July 20.
Veteran backup Josh Johnson handled first-team reps in Jackson's absence, with Harbaugh praising him for his leadership. Rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones have also received an increased workload with Jackson out.
Hopefully, Jackson's return is for good this time and he can finally put this illness behind him.
