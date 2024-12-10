Ravens Named Landing Spot for Bears Star WR
The Baltimore Ravens could use more wide receiver help. They would likely love to add some now, but likely will have to wait for the offseason to make any kind of impact move.
With that in mind, there are a lot of talented wide receivers set to hit the free agency market.
Adding as many weapons as they can around Lamar Jackson should be a main priority for the Ravens. They may have to pay up to bring in an elite target, but they should be willing to do that.
One interesting name has been linked as a potential target for Baltimore.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports thinks the Ravens would be a great landing spot for current Chicago Bears' wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason.
"Keenan Allen is not the player he once was, but the impending free agent is still a sound route runner who should find a home in this offense," Latham wrote. "The veteran remains a reliable route runner and should be able to create separation at will, especially with opposing defenses focusing on Jackson and Derrick Henry’s abilities in the running game. Additionally, Allen and Flowers working the intermediate parts of the field should open the seam for Mark Andrews and allow a few more deep shots to Bateman."
Allen is now 32 years old and isn't the superstar that he once was. However, he is more than capable of being the kind of wideout that can push a good offense to being great.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Bears, Allen has racked up 47 receptions for 471 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers aren't bad in an offense that has struggled all season long with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm.
Leaving Chicago to join a legitimate Super Bowl contender would have to be of interest to Allen at this stage of his career.
Depending on the money, Allen should be a top potential free agency target for Baltimore as well.
If Allen isn't reasonable with his price tag, there are plenty of other wide receivers that the Ravens could target. There will be no shortage of intriguing wideouts in free agency.
Expect to see Baltimore bring someone in. They know that they need more help and will do their best to give Jackson another weapon to utilize.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!