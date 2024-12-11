Ravens Urged to Reunite With Star LB
The Baltimore Ravens are fully focused on making a run at a championship this season, but there are already rumblings starting up about the upcoming NFL offseason.
While the team is focused on winning this year, the front office is always looking ahead and trying to keep the championship window open. One major need will be to improve the team's defense.
No one can say that the Ravens have been "bad" defensively. However, they certainly have not been as dominant as they have been in recent years.
Could they consider making a run at a reunion with a superstar linebacker this offseason in free agency?
ESPN's Rich Cimini has reported that the New York Jets are expected to release C.J. Mosley this offseason. That would make him a free agent and Baltimore would immediately make sense as a potential landing spot.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has suggested the Ravens as a free agency fit for Mosley.
"A reunion with the Baltimore Ravens shouldn’t be out of the question for Mosley," Palacios wrote. "He was playing his best football with a phenomenal defense and one thing the Ravens are lacking is experience. They’ve depended on David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh to step up the plate after Jadeveon Clowney left for the Carolina Panthers. It may not make up for the atrocious defense that the Ravens still need to fix but it should give them immediate help in the pass defense when quarterbacks are attempting to stretch those quick passes."
Mosley will miss the rest of the 2024 season due to a neck injury. With that news, he will only end up playing in four games all year for the Jets.
In those four games, Mosley racked up 17 tackles. Back in 2023, however, he played in all 17 games and recorded 151 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception, and seven defended passes.
Even at 32 years old, Mosley is still a star. He will be 33 by the start of the 2025 season, but Baltimore should show interest in him if he does hit the market.
Coming back to where he started would likely have to be of interest for the veteran star linebacker. He would also be joining a team that should be a Super Bowl contender again next year.
This is just a suggestion, but it's one that makes perfect sense. If Mosley is indeed released by New York, the Ravens should look to place the first call to him and bring him back home.
