NFL Analyst Disrespects Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
It's a common consensus that Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson is among the NFL's elite quarterbacks, especially after winning his second MVP award last season.
Apparently, controversial FOX Sports host Nick Wright doesn't agree with that consensus. Wright left Jackson off of his top five quarterback ranking entirely in a sheer act of disrespect. The ranking in question included (from top to bottom): Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud and an unconventional fifth pick.
“I would probably go Caleb [Williams], but if you guys don’t want me to put a rookie, I’ll say, [Matthew] Stafford,” Wright said on ‘What’s Wright? With Nick Wright.’ “I know people think I’m being disrespectful to Lamar, I’m just being honest.”
One may wonder, what more could Jackson possibly do to get on Wright's good side? The answer doesn't lie in the regular season, but rather in the postseason.
“I mean, I don’t know. Not every single year have the worst game of his season in the playoffs every single year of his career," Wright said. "I mean, score more than 10 points in a home conference championship game.
“I don’t know. I like Lamar, I root for Lamar. If I’m being honest, do I think he’s one of the five best quarterbacks in football? I don’t.”
A harsh assesment to be sure, and Jackson's poor playoff performances have been a talking point throughout his career. Is it enough for him to not be a top-five quarterback, though? Most would say no.
Then there's the absurdity of having a rookie quarterback in the top five despite him not yet playing a single NFL snap. Williams is very talented and could absolutely become an NFL superstar, but crowning him this early is ridiculous. Stafford is a more legitimate argument as he has a Super Bowl ring while Jackson doesn't, even if the latter has had higher peaks.
Jackson's ultimate goal remains winning that elusive Super Bowl, and if he does do that, maybe Wright will finally put some respect on his name.
