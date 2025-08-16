Ravens Reveal Lamar Jackson's Status vs. Cowboys
The Baltimore Ravens are facing off against the Dallas Cowboys in their second preseason game, but they won't have Lamar Jackson on the field.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh ruled Jackson out against the Cowboys as the team hopes to have him healthy for the regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
"Our plan is [to have] the same guys that didn't play at all in the last game [also] not play in this game," Harbaugh told reporters this week.
Jackson Out For Ravens vs. Cowboys
With Jackson not suiting up for the Ravens, backup quarterback Cooper Rush will draw the start for Baltimore. He will get to face his former team for the first time.
"Cooper Rush, he is a professional. He's a pro," Harbaugh said.
"[He] operates the offense well, makes great decisions, handles the protections, gets the ball out on time. [He is an] accurate passer. I think he's a winning quarterback. You see that every day in practice. It's pretty hard to stack quarterbacks up next to Lamar Jackson, but we do that. We always make those comparisons. But the important thing for Cooper is to be Cooper and do the things that he does so well and win games for you playing that way. I think he's had a really good camp."
Harbaugh anticipates Rush playing more than he did against the Indianapolis Colts in the first preseason game, where he saw three drives in the first quarter.
Once Rush comes out of the game, it will be up to third-string quarterback and 2024 sixth-round pick Devin Leary to close things. Leary missed the 53-man roster last year, but is hoping for a chance to reverse his fortunes this year.
In order for him to do that, Leary will need to do better than he did last week against the Colts. The former Kentucky quarterback completed just 3 of 12 passes for 41 yards and an interception.
With Jackson out, Rush and Leary will have more opportunity, but it's very clear that they are keeping the seat warm for the former two-time league MVP.
