22 Ravens to Watch vs. Cowboys
The Baltimore Ravens will hit the field the second time this preseason on Saturday night for an interconference matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach John Harbaugh once again ruled out most of the first string and other key players whose roles and roster spots are solidified for this game.
However, there are several players who are battling for starting jobs, key roles and they're very livelihoods who will be suiting up and taking the field. Below is a list of players to keep an eye on in the Ravens' second taste of exhibition action.
RB Rasheen Ali: The second-year pro had an impact in multiple phases of the game in the Ravens' preseason opener by breaking a long kick return and running the ball well on offense, which included finding the end zone for a touchdown. He can continue making a strong case for the team to keep four running backs with another nice outing, especially if third-year pro Keaton Mitchell doesn't play after not practicing all week.
QB Cooper Rush: This game will serve as a homecoming of sorts for the ninth-year veteran, who spent seven of his first eight years in the league establishing himself as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league. He'll be out to prove his new team right for investing in him with a strong showing against his former employers after a lackluster, albeit brief, debut last week.
QB Devin Leary: The second-year pro is also in need of a rebound performance, but even more so because he got extended playing time in the opener and didn't do much with it with turnovers and bad decision-making. In order to convince the Ravens that he still has potential as a developmental project, Leary needs to have a much better performance against the Cowboys.
WR Devontez Walker: As a result of the Ravens' poor quarterback play in Week 1 of the preseason, the second-year pro who has been turning heads and making plays all spring and summer wasn't able to carry it over to live action. Hopefully, that will change this week, and he will be given more opportunities to prove he's worthy of a role on offense.
WR LaJohntay Wester: The sixth-round rookie was one of the Ravens' brightest stars from the opener with how he showcased his explosive all-purpose playmaking ability. He led the team in receiving yards and took his second punt return attempt for an 87-yard touchdown. If last week's sensational performance didn't secure him a roster spot and the starting punt returner role, another strong outing in both phases on Saturday almost certainly will.
IOL Corey Bullock: In one of the more surprising developments from the outside looking in, the second-year pro who went undrafted out of the University of Maryland has emerged as not only a strong candidate to make the team but also to win the battle for the primary backup center role. He started last week's game over 2024 seventh-rounder Nick Samac and performed very well and could put more distance between the two of them in the race with another standout outing.
OT Carson Vinson: The fifth-round rookie looked every bit of the developmental tackle prospect he was billed to be coming out of the HBCU ranks in the preseason opener, with good reps and inconsistent ones. As long as he keeps showing incremental signs of improvement, watching his learning curve shorten will be fun to watch.
IOL Nick Samac: After making the team as a rookie off the back of a strong preseason and spending the entire year as a weekly healthy scratch, the second-year pro finds himself in a battle to not only retain his role as the backup center but also one of the final offensive line depth spots on the roster.
ILB Jay Higgins: The undrafted rookie was also one of the stars of the opener with the impressive drive-ending plays he made in coverage that included an interception and a batted pass. He was the Ravens' highest-graded player from the game and could further bolster his case for a roster spot with another standout performance, even if it doesn't result in the same amount of gaudy box score stats.
ILB Teddeye Buchanan: While the fourth-round rookie didn't make any splash plays in his NFL debut, he stood out and received rave reviews for his communication skills as the starting MIKE linebacker, which meant he wore the green dot. He'll likely play the same role in this game, and even if he doesn't stuff the stat sheet, more of the same would be sufficient, although making more plays would be great to see as well.
ILB Chandler Martin: This undrafted rookie also made his presence felt in Week 1 with nice plays in the passing game and as a blitzer. He could further boost his stock with a repeat performance as well.
EDGE David Ojabo: The fourth-year pro set the tone for the Ravens' strong defensive performance in the opener with a sack that took Anthony Richardson out of the game in the first quarter. As long as he stays healthy and keeps flashing his difference-making potential, he'll continue to play his way off the roster bubble.
EDGE Adisa Isaac: In the opener, the second-year pro looked like the relentless presence the Ravens envisioned they were getting when they selected him in the third round last year, even outside of his sack that was partially a result of the pressure that Green generated. Continuing to show he can be a factor on special teams as well as defense will go a long way toward preventing him from being a regular healthy scratch in the regular season.
EDGE Mike Green: Despite not recording a sack, the second-round rookie didn't just live up to expectations, he exceeded them with his dominant overall performance when it came to generating pressure, setting the edge and playing the run. A rinse, wash and repeat outing would continue to fuel his hype train heading into a highly anticipated inaugural campaign.
DB Reuben Lowery: Even before the season-ending injuries suffered by sixth-round cornerbacks Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam, the undersized undrafted rookie was already well-positioned to make the team. He quietly had a solid NFL debut last week and further all but cement a roster spot with an outing of a similar ilk or one even better where he showcases the ball skills and instincts he consistently flashed during the spring and summer.
DB Beau Brade: The second-year pro picked up where he left off as an undrafted rookie last preseason in the opener by being one of the Ravens' top performers. He led the team in total tackles and was consistently in the right spots. As he vies for the No.3 safety spot, more of the same would help his cause and boost his stock.
DT Aeneas Peebles: The late-round rookie played well against the run and pass in his NFL debut and was the only interior defensive lineman to bat down a pass at the line of scrimmage. If he can flash more of his ability as a pass rusher, Fub could carve out a role in the rotation as a rookie.
DT C.J. Okoye: With Michael Pierce retired, the Ravens need quality depth at nose tackle and the third-year pro who just started playing organized football when his NFL career began is emerging as a prime candidate for the role. He was a powerful force against the run and flashed as an interior pass rusher. Another strong showing could give him the edge over veteran John Jenkins and undrafted rookie Jayson Jones heading into the finale.
CB T.J. Tampa: The second-year pro played every single defensive snap for the Ravens in the opener and will likely see a lot of action in this game as he competes to earn one of the top backup spots on the perimeter.
DB Jalyn Armour-Davis: The fourth-year pro is another player who needs to stay healthy on top of flashing playmaking ability in this game, like he did in the opener, to solidify his spot on the roster and off the bubble.
K Tyler Loop: After making all three of his point-after attempts, the sixth-round rookie pushed his first field goal attempt just wide left because of a technical issue, but was able to bounce back by drilling a 50-plus yarder right down the middle in the opener. Making all of his attempts inside of 50 yards should be the goal, and anything longer will be gravy.
DB Malaki Starks: The Ravens' first-round safety only played 12 snaps on defense in the preseason opener as one of the only projected starters who suited up and was solid prior to his early exit. He'll likely get a similar light workload this week, so it'll be interesting to see if they dial up anything special for him while he's out there.
